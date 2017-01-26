More delays in executions as some sta...

More delays in executions as some states find lethal drugs

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Kansas City Nursing News

This undated photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows death row inmate Tilon Lashon Carter, convicted of killing 89-year-old James Eldon Tomlin in Fort Worth, Texas in 2004. A federal judge declared Ohio's latest lethal injection procedure unconstitutional on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, and the ruling may pose problems for states that use the disputed sedative midazolam.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City Nursing News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missouri Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Greg Marshall 1966-2016 Jan 19 Terry 2
News Greitens takes aim at 'new direction' for Missouri Jan 16 Wife of a Union W... 13
News The controversy behind the painting that will h... Jan 14 Janice Brown 1
News Missouri House passes bill calling for English-... (Mar '11) Jan 10 guest 4
News Tree used for hangings in southeast Missouri ta... (Apr '16) Jan 6 guest 4
older couple want a peaceful place to rent Jan 5 Now_What- 2
News A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo... Dec 30 Xstain Fatwass Ce... 3
See all Missouri Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missouri Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,808 • Total comments across all topics: 278,307,279

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC