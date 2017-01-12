Missouri's sexual predator law uncons...

Missouri's sexual predator law unconstitutional, inmate says

An attorney for a man who served a 25-year prison sentence for rape argued Thursday that a Missouri law allowing him to be subsequently committed indefinitely to a mental institution as a "sexually violent predator" is unconstitutional. The Missouri Supreme Court heard arguments from attorneys for Jay Nelson and the state about its sexually violent predator statute.

