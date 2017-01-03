Missouri's 99th General Assembly begins session
A so-called right-to-work bill, one of the top agenda items for the 99th General Assembly, would ban mandatory union fees, among other provisions. A right-to-work measure made it through the General Assembly in May 2015, but was vetoed by Gov. Jay Nixon.
