Missouri Western suspends summer equity theater group
The St. Joseph News-Press reports the college announced Friday that it would suspend operations of Western Playhouse and has canceled auditions for the planned production of "West Side Story." Gordon Mapley, executive producer of the Western Playhouse, says the organization would re-evaluate resuming the playhouse if finances improve in the future.
