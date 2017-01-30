Missouri universities reacting to President's executive order on immigration

The University at Buffalo is assessing the executive order and is actively monitoring the order's potential impact on UB students, faculty, staff and visiting scholars who are from countries cited in the order.Trump's executive order bars citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen from entering the United States. Cheek said the executive order has caused anxiety and confusion among members of UT's campus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.