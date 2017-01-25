Missouri Senate votes down lawmaker, ...

Missouri Senate votes down lawmaker, officials' pay raises

12 hrs ago

Missouri senators on Monday voted to deny a pay raise for themselves and other elected officials following pressure from Republican Gov. Eric Greitens and hours of sometimes combative debate that continued late into the night. Senators voted 25-2 against the raises, which would have meant an extra roughly $1,800 for lawmakers over two years.

Chicago, IL

