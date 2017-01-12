Missouri preps for winter storm
Representatives of all Cole County and Jefferson City agencies that would deal with the effects of an ice storm met Thursday morning to discuss preparations - not long before Gov. Eric Greitens declared a state of emergency. Greitens announced Thursday afternoon he had called upon the Missouri National Guard to be prepared for the possibility of drastic actions, a day after activating the Missouri State Emergency Operations Center.
