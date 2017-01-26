Missouri prepares for first execution since May

This April 21, 2014, file photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Mark Christeson, who was convicted of killing a woman and her two children nearly 20 years ago, Christeson is scheduled to die by injection on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, at the state prison in Bonne Terre, Mo. FILE - This April 21, 2014, file photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Mark Christeson, who was convicted of killing a woman and her two children nearly 20 years ago, Christeson is scheduled to die by injection on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, at the state prison in Bonne Terre, Mo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.