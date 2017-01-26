Missouri man gets multiple life terms...

Missouri man gets multiple life terms in triple homicide

Authorities say a 50-year-old man has been sentenced to three life terms and another 105 years for fatally shooting a mother, son and family friend at a Kansas City house. Anthony Walker of Kansas City was sentenced Thursday for killing 62-year-old Donna Pike and her 41-year-old son Herschel Pike while robbing their home.

