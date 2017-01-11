Missouri lawmakers seek to convert Me...

Missouri lawmakers seek to convert Medicaid to block grant

12 hrs ago

Some Republican lawmakers in Missouri are proposing to overhaul the state's Medicaid system without waiting for President-elect Donald Trump and the Republican-led Congress to act first. A Senate committee heard testimony Wednesday on a bill that would direct the state Department of Social Services to seek a "global waiver" from federal Medicaid requirements to remake the state's program.

