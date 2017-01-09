Missouri lawmakers: Schools' concern about new assault law overblown

Some Missouri school superintendents are warning parents and their children that a change in state law could lead to students being charged with felonies after fights or bullying, but legal and legislative leaders say the concern is overblown. The change, part of a state criminal code overhaul that took effect Jan. 1, increases the penalties for third-degree assault and harassment and creates a fourth-degree misdemeanor assault charge.

