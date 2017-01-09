Missouri lawmakers: Schools' concern ...

Missouri lawmakers: Schools' concern about new assault law overblown

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

Some Missouri school superintendents are warning parents and their children that a change in state law could lead to students being charged with felonies after fights or bullying, but legal and legislative leaders say the concern is overblown. The change, part of a state criminal code overhaul that took effect Jan. 1, increases the penalties for third-degree assault and harassment and creates a fourth-degree misdemeanor assault charge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missouri Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Missouri House passes bill calling for English-... (Mar '11) 4 hr Earl Pitts 3
News Tree used for hangings in southeast Missouri ta... (Apr '16) Jan 6 guest 4
older couple want a peaceful place to rent Jan 5 Now_What- 2
News A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo... Dec 30 Xstain Fatwass Ce... 3
News Delano Oil Co. gas stations are disappearing Dec 22 puddintain 1
News 18-year-old accused in deadly southeast Missour... Dec 17 doyle 9
dating Sparta, Mo Dec '16 MRK 1
See all Missouri Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missouri Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Gunman
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,198 • Total comments across all topics: 277,765,409

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC