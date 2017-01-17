Missouri, Kansas rallies against Trump draw thousands
Thousands of protesters, mostly women, gathered in Missouri's two biggest cities and Kansas' capital city in disapproval of Donald Trump's inauguration as U.S. president. Packing a park across from Kansas City's landmark Union Station, the throng Saturday was urged by organizers to be vigilant about the new Trump administration's policies and not let their activism wane.
