Missouri inmate faces execution for killing family in 1998
Susan Brouk and her two children were driven to a pond in rural Missouri on Feb. 1, 1998. The mother had been raped before she and her young son were stabbed and then thrown into the pond to drown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLFI-TV West Lafayette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police investigators continue inquiries into di... (Mar '06)
|Mon
|Risco Resident
|3,979
|Finding right college for me
|Mon
|19boy
|1
|Greg Marshall 1966-2016
|Jan 19
|Terry
|2
|Greitens takes aim at 'new direction' for Missouri
|Jan 16
|Wife of a Union W...
|10
|The controversy behind the painting that will h...
|Jan 14
|Janice Brown
|1
|Missouri House passes bill calling for English-... (Mar '11)
|Jan 10
|guest
|4
|Tree used for hangings in southeast Missouri ta... (Apr '16)
|Jan 6
|guest
|4
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC