Missouri, Illinois lawmakers react to...

Missouri, Illinois lawmakers react to President's executive order Read Story Jennifer Meckles

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KSDK-TV Saint Louis

The order, issued Friday, suspends the U.S. refugee program for 120 days and stops Syrians from entering the country. The order also temporarily bans all immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries with ties to terrorist organizations, and orders officials to develop " extreme vetting " measures for immigrants from those countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missouri Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police investigators continue inquiries into di... (Mar '06) 1 hr Risco Resident 3,979
Finding right college for me 8 hr 19boy 1
News Greg Marshall 1966-2016 Jan 19 Terry 2
News Greitens takes aim at 'new direction' for Missouri Jan 16 Wife of a Union W... 10
News The controversy behind the painting that will h... Jan 14 Janice Brown 1
News Missouri House passes bill calling for English-... (Mar '11) Jan 10 guest 4
News Tree used for hangings in southeast Missouri ta... (Apr '16) Jan 6 guest 4
See all Missouri Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missouri Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,320 • Total comments across all topics: 278,390,408

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC