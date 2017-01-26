Missouri House subcommittee to examine harassment cases within Department of Corrections
House Speaker Todd Richardson and House Corrections and Public Institutions Committee Chairman Paul Fitzwater on Wednesday announced the creation of the House Subcommittee on Corrections Workforce Environment and Conduct. "We have all been shocked and concerned by the stories and the lawsuits that have resulted from the environment that was allowed to exist within the department," Hansen said.
