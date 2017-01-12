Missouri House moves forward on propo...

Missouri House moves forward on proposed lobbyist gift ban

7 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

The Missouri House on Thursday took a step toward a top campaign promise by Republican Gov. Eric Greitens to ban lobbyist gifts to elected officials. House members voted 147-6 in favor of a proposed limit on lobbyist gifts that would ban presents to individual elected officials but allow for lobbyist-catered meals at some events.

