Missouri House approves regulations f...

Missouri House approves regulations for Uber, Lyft

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Fulton Sun

Ride-share companies such as Uber and Lyft are one step closer to being able to operate statewide in Missouri. In a 140-16 vote Thursday, the House showed its approval for a bill that would outline statewide regulations, such as a $5,000 fee, background checks and vehicle inspections.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fulton Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missouri Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Greg Marshall 1966-2016 Jan 19 Terry 2
News Greitens takes aim at 'new direction' for Missouri Jan 16 Wife of a Union W... 13
News The controversy behind the painting that will h... Jan 14 Janice Brown 1
News Missouri House passes bill calling for English-... (Mar '11) Jan 10 guest 4
News Tree used for hangings in southeast Missouri ta... (Apr '16) Jan 6 guest 4
older couple want a peaceful place to rent Jan 5 Now_What- 2
News A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo... Dec 30 Xstain Fatwass Ce... 3
See all Missouri Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missouri Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,822 • Total comments across all topics: 278,289,525

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC