Missouri governor cuts $146 million from budget
Missouri Republican Gov. Eric Greitens cut more than $146 million in spending from the budget on Monday, including close to $68 million in core funding for public universities and community colleges. Greitens announced the cuts for this fiscal year's budget just one week after he took office.
