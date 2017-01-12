Missouri governor cuts $146 million f...

Missouri governor cuts $146 million from budget

2 hrs ago Read more: NBC Action News

Missouri Republican Gov. Eric Greitens cut more than $146 million in spending from the budget on Monday, including close to $68 million in core funding for public universities and community colleges. Greitens announced the cuts for this fiscal year's budget just one week after he took office.

