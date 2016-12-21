Missouri Gov.-elect names leaders of ...

Missouri Gov.-elect names leaders of public safety team

DELLWOOD, Mo. -- Missouri Gov.-elect Eric Greitens vowed Monday that violent protests such as those that happened in the Ferguson area after the 2014 police shooting of Michael Brown would not happen during his administration as he announced two new public safety leaders.

