Missouri girl dies after boy mishandles firearm, police say

Authorities say a 10-year-old southwest Missouri girl who was fatally shot died after a boy found a hidden handgun and "unintentionally" mishandled it. Carthage police said in a news release Tuesday that two boys - ages 12 and 13 - were present when Sa'nya LaTrinity Faith Hill was shot on Jan. 13. She was rushed to a hospital, where was declared dead several hours later.

