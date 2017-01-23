Missouri flips Arkansas quarterback Taylor Powell
After receiving an offer from Missouri on January 22, Taylor Powell, the Gatorade Player of the Year for Arkansas, flipped his commitment from Wake Forest to Missouri the next day. Taylor Powell is a three-star pro-style quarterback from Fayetteville High School in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
