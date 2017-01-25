Missouri executes man for killing woman, 2 children in 1998

From Dubai to Los Angeles, President Donald Trump's order barring travelers from seven Muslim countries has thrown the lives of thousands into limbo King Abdullah II of Jordan's visit to Washington is testing President Donald Trump's ability to maintain Arab alliances Some legal U.S. residents from the nations affected by the Trump administration's travel ban are wondering whether it is safe to leave the country A Syrian whose family was the first to be resettled in America as part of the U.S. "surge" refugee program believes President Donald Trump should help topple Syria's regime rather than press to close off U.S. borders to more refugees President Donald Trump bars all refugees from entering the United States for four months - and those from war-ravaged Syria indefinitely - declaring the ban necessary to prevent "radical Islamic terrorists" from entering the nation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.