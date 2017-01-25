Missouri executes man for killing wom...

Missouri executes man for killing woman, 2 children in 1998

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WCAX-TV Burlington

From Dubai to Los Angeles, President Donald Trump's order barring travelers from seven Muslim countries has thrown the lives of thousands into limbo King Abdullah II of Jordan's visit to Washington is testing President Donald Trump's ability to maintain Arab alliances Some legal U.S. residents from the nations affected by the Trump administration's travel ban are wondering whether it is safe to leave the country A Syrian whose family was the first to be resettled in America as part of the U.S. "surge" refugee program believes President Donald Trump should help topple Syria's regime rather than press to close off U.S. borders to more refugees President Donald Trump bars all refugees from entering the United States for four months - and those from war-ravaged Syria indefinitely - declaring the ban necessary to prevent "radical Islamic terrorists" from entering the nation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missouri Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police investigators continue inquiries into di... (Mar '06) Mon Risco Resident 3,979
Finding right college for me Mon 19boy 1
News Greg Marshall 1966-2016 Jan 19 Terry 2
News Greitens takes aim at 'new direction' for Missouri Jan 16 Wife of a Union W... 10
News The controversy behind the painting that will h... Jan 14 Janice Brown 1
News Missouri House passes bill calling for English-... (Mar '11) Jan 10 guest 4
News Tree used for hangings in southeast Missouri ta... (Apr '16) Jan 6 guest 4
See all Missouri Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missouri Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,451 • Total comments across all topics: 278,454,324

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC