Missouri district hires middle school principal as superintendent
The Palmyra School District has hired a new superintendent from within its current staff to take the reins of the district when the current superintendent retires. A special meeting of the Palmyra R-1 Board of Education was held on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at which the board selected Kirt Malone for the superintendent position.
Start the conversation, or Read more at District Administration.
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Greg Marshall 1966-2016
|Jan 19
|Terry
|2
|Greitens takes aim at 'new direction' for Missouri
|Jan 16
|Wife of a Union W...
|13
|The controversy behind the painting that will h...
|Jan 14
|Janice Brown
|1
|Missouri House passes bill calling for English-... (Mar '11)
|Jan 10
|guest
|4
|Tree used for hangings in southeast Missouri ta... (Apr '16)
|Jan 6
|guest
|4
|older couple want a peaceful place to rent
|Jan 5
|Now_What-
|2
|A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo...
|Dec 30
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC