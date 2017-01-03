Missouri car dealer sentenced for inaccurate mileage on cars
A southwest Missouri car dealer was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for inaccurate reporting of mileage on dozens of vehicles he sold. Federal prosecutors say 62-year-old Kenneth Smith, of Lebanon, was sentenced Thursday and ordered to pay a $50,000 fine.
