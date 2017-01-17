Missouri bills seek to address transg...

Missouri bills seek to address transgender restroom debate

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: News Tribune

Amid national debates about the access transgender people have to public facilities like restrooms, locker rooms and showers - in which fear seems to swirl about as pervasively as water circling down drains - two Missouri bills seek to force transgender people to use private restrooms and changing and shower facilities as opposed to facilities that match the gender with which they identify. Proponents of legislation like Senate Bill 98 in Missouri feel they owe people - students in particular - measures to protect their safety and privacy and fear anything less would compromise those entrusted responsibilities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missouri Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Greg Marshall 1966-2016 9 hr Terry 2
News Greitens takes aim at 'new direction' for Missouri Jan 16 Wife of a Union W... 13
News The controversy behind the painting that will h... Jan 14 Janice Brown 1
News Missouri House passes bill calling for English-... (Mar '11) Jan 10 guest 4
News Tree used for hangings in southeast Missouri ta... (Apr '16) Jan 6 guest 4
older couple want a peaceful place to rent Jan 5 Now_What- 2
News A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo... Dec 30 Xstain Fatwass Ce... 3
See all Missouri Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missouri Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,546 • Total comments across all topics: 278,073,699

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC