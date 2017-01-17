Missouri bills seek to address transgender restroom debate

Amid national debates about the access transgender people have to public facilities like restrooms, locker rooms and showers - in which fear seems to swirl about as pervasively as water circling down drains - two Missouri bills seek to force transgender people to use private restrooms and changing and shower facilities as opposed to facilities that match the gender with which they identify. Proponents of legislation like Senate Bill 98 in Missouri feel they owe people - students in particular - measures to protect their safety and privacy and fear anything less would compromise those entrusted responsibilities.

