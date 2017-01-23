Missouri bill requires missing firear...

Missouri bill requires missing firearms to be reported

1 hr ago

A proposed bill would impose penalties on Missouri gun owners who don't report a lost or stolen firearm within three days of discovering the item is missing. The St. Joseph News-Press reports that under the bill proposed by Democratic Rep. Bruce Franks, gun owners failing to file a report on a missing or stolen firearm could face up to $100 for the first violation and $1,000 for the second.

