Missouri Appeals Court Slams Attempt To Stop Anti-Red Light Camera Referendum
The people of Missouri have every right to use the referendum process to ban red light cameras. That was the unanimous conclusion Tuesday of a state Court of Appeals panel that upheld the validity of a 2014 St. Charles County charter amendment outlawing automated ticketing machines with the approval of 73 percent of voters .
