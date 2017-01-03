Minimum Wages Climb

Minimum Wages Climb

Workers will now receive higher minimum wages mandated by state law in 19 states, effective this month. Florida's minimum wage increased to $8.10 an hour from $8.05 an hour, effective January 1. Tipped employees in Florida are now entitled to receive a minimum of $5.08 an hour.

