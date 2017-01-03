Meet the Missouri congressman at the center of the storm over ethics watchdog - Tue, 03 Jan 2017 PST
Members of Congress reportedly cited an 8-year-old ethics investigation into Missouri Rep. Sam Graves, at a closed-door meeting Monday night, as an example of why they needed to rein in their independent ethics watchdog. Graves' spokesman, Wesley Shaw, declined to say Tuesday how the congressman had voted in the secret ballot Monday, "due to the private nature of the vote."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|older couple want a peaceful place to rent
|Jan 1
|sue
|1
|A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo...
|Dec 30
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|3
|Delano Oil Co. gas stations are disappearing
|Dec 22
|puddintain
|1
|Tree used for hangings in southeast Missouri ta... (Apr '16)
|Dec 20
|ksteinhoff
|3
|18-year-old accused in deadly southeast Missour...
|Dec 17
|doyle
|9
|dating Sparta, Mo
|Dec 8
|MRK
|1
|Obama is a comunist
|Dec '16
|iseeitcoming
|1
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC