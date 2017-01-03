Meet the Missouri congressman at the center of the storm over ethics watchdog - Tue, 03 Jan 2017 PST

Meet the Missouri congressman at the ...

Members of Congress reportedly cited an 8-year-old ethics investigation into Missouri Rep. Sam Graves, at a closed-door meeting Monday night, as an example of why they needed to rein in their independent ethics watchdog. Graves' spokesman, Wesley Shaw, declined to say Tuesday how the congressman had voted in the secret ballot Monday, "due to the private nature of the vote."

