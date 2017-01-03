McCall has 27, Tenn State holds off S...

McCall has 27, Tenn State holds off SE Missouri 65-62

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: KCTV5

Tahjere McCall scored 27 points with eight rebounds, four assists and three steals and Tennessee State edged Southeast Missouri State 65-62 on Thursday night. The Bears took their last lead, 54-52, on a 3-pointer by Denzel Mahoney with 6:05 to play.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCTV5.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missouri Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
older couple want a peaceful place to rent 19 hr Now_What- 2
News A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo... Dec 30 Xstain Fatwass Ce... 3
News Delano Oil Co. gas stations are disappearing Dec 22 puddintain 1
News Tree used for hangings in southeast Missouri ta... (Apr '16) Dec 20 ksteinhoff 3
News 18-year-old accused in deadly southeast Missour... Dec 17 doyle 9
dating Sparta, Mo Dec 8 MRK 1
Obama is a comunist Dec '16 iseeitcoming 1
See all Missouri Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missouri Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,566 • Total comments across all topics: 277,650,439

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC