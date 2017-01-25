Man shoots another man attempting to rob him, cites MO gun law as reason why
According to new court documents, a new Missouri gun law could be the reason Karl Henson shot a man attempting to rob him Monday night. The incident happened on Riva Ridge Court in northeast Columbia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Greg Marshall 1966-2016
|Jan 19
|Terry
|2
|Greitens takes aim at 'new direction' for Missouri
|Jan 16
|Wife of a Union W...
|13
|The controversy behind the painting that will h...
|Jan 14
|Janice Brown
|1
|Missouri House passes bill calling for English-... (Mar '11)
|Jan 10
|guest
|4
|Tree used for hangings in southeast Missouri ta... (Apr '16)
|Jan 6
|guest
|4
|older couple want a peaceful place to rent
|Jan 5
|Now_What-
|2
|A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo...
|Dec 30
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC