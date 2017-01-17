Landmark home on Elmerine Avenue shaped city history
In a Jefferson City neighborhood where several Missouri governors have made their home before being elected into the Executive Mansion, 1208 Elmerine Avenue hosted many a reception for newly elected governors as well as being home to former Gov. Jay Nixon. Called a "colonial revival" style in the 2008 survey of the Moreau Heights neighborhood by the State Historic Preservation Office, the home was built about 1924.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Greg Marshall 1966-2016
|Jan 19
|Terry
|2
|Greitens takes aim at 'new direction' for Missouri
|Jan 16
|Wife of a Union W...
|13
|The controversy behind the painting that will h...
|Jan 14
|Janice Brown
|1
|Missouri House passes bill calling for English-... (Mar '11)
|Jan 10
|guest
|4
|Tree used for hangings in southeast Missouri ta... (Apr '16)
|Jan 6
|guest
|4
|older couple want a peaceful place to rent
|Jan 5
|Now_What-
|2
|A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo...
|Dec 30
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC