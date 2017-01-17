Landmark home on Elmerine Avenue shap...

Landmark home on Elmerine Avenue shaped city history

2 hrs ago Read more: News Tribune

In a Jefferson City neighborhood where several Missouri governors have made their home before being elected into the Executive Mansion, 1208 Elmerine Avenue hosted many a reception for newly elected governors as well as being home to former Gov. Jay Nixon. Called a "colonial revival" style in the 2008 survey of the Moreau Heights neighborhood by the State Historic Preservation Office, the home was built about 1924.

