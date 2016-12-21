Jewish Veteran Who Called Trump Out for Clinton Campaign Ads Dies
Joel Sollender, a World War II prisoner of war who appeared in television ads for Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign, has died. The cause of his death on Tuesday evening was congestive heart failure, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported Thursday.
