Jafar Armstrong decommits from Missouri. What it means for the Tigers moving forward.
Kansas City-area receiver Jafar Armstrong, a product of Bishop Miege high school, committed to Missouri back in June , and at the flip of the calendar it appeared he was as solid a commit as anyone on Mizzou's board. That changed in recent weeks, however.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rock M Nation.
Comments
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police investigators continue inquiries into di... (Mar '06)
|7 hr
|Prayers
|3,977
|Greg Marshall 1966-2016
|Jan 19
|Terry
|2
|Greitens takes aim at 'new direction' for Missouri
|Jan 16
|Wife of a Union W...
|13
|The controversy behind the painting that will h...
|Jan 14
|Janice Brown
|1
|Missouri House passes bill calling for English-... (Mar '11)
|Jan 10
|guest
|4
|Tree used for hangings in southeast Missouri ta... (Apr '16)
|Jan 6
|guest
|4
|older couple want a peaceful place to rent
|Jan 5
|Now_What-
|2
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC