Indiana felon indicted by federal jury after mid-Missouri arrest

19 hrs ago Read more: KMIZ

A federal grand jury in Jefferson City has indicted an Indiana man on Wednesday for illegally having a gun and ammunition. Martin is accused of being in possession of a loaded Browning .380-caliber handgun on Oct. 7, 2016 when he was arrested by police in Columbia.

