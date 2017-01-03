Incomplete: Missouri job growth at half of incentive pledge
Jobs were vanishing by the thousands when Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon took office in the midst of the greatest recession in decades. So when an agricultural company decided to build a soybean processing facility in southeast Missouri, Nixon pounced on the potential of 50 new jobs, proclaiming that it was "precisely the kind of next-generation growth that will help Missouri lead the country's economic recovery."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|older couple want a peaceful place to rent
|Jan 1
|sue
|1
|A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo...
|Dec 30
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|3
|Delano Oil Co. gas stations are disappearing
|Dec 22
|puddintain
|1
|Tree used for hangings in southeast Missouri ta... (Apr '16)
|Dec 20
|ksteinhoff
|3
|18-year-old accused in deadly southeast Missour...
|Dec 17
|doyle
|9
|dating Sparta, Mo
|Dec 8
|MRK
|1
|Obama is a comunist
|Dec 4
|iseeitcoming
|1
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC