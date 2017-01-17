Inauguration Delay: Why Presidents Wa...

Inauguration Delay: Why Presidents Wait 2 Months to Start

Read more: Live Science

More than two months after he was elected to be the 45th president of the United States, Donald Trump will be officially sworn in to office on Friday . But if votes are cast in November, why does so much time elapse between the election and the inauguration ceremony? While 10 weeks may seem like a long wait, past presidents had to contend with a much longer delay before taking up the mantle, historical records show.

