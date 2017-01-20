Inauguration day in America

Inauguration day in America

Donald Trump will be sworn into office outside of the capitol in Washington, D.C. Friday, officially marking the 45th presidency of the United States. Though Trump's presidency has been met with unwavering controversy and uncertainty , Friday's events are set to go off with the same presidential grandeur as past inaugurations - except when it comes to the performances at the inaugural ball and galas.

