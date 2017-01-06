In Missouri, students who bully could...

In Missouri, students who bully could be charged with a felony

15 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Students in Missouri who bully others at school could face criminal charges under a new state law that considers the infliction of "emotional distress" a felony. Educators worry that the new definition of harassment as a crime - part of a broader overhaul of Missouri's criminal code - could draw police and the courts into situations that are commonly considered school disciplinary matters.

