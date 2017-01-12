Ice storm falls short of dire forecasts

Tiny icicles hang from a tree branch after a ice storm fell well short of dire forecasts in the Midwest. While Winter Storm Jupiter did wreak havoc in some parts of Missouri, the central portion of the state was spared any real damage.

