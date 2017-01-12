Ice coats Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri
The major winter storm affecting parts of the central United States and upper Midwest will continue through Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Significant freezing rain will continue for portions of the Plains and Midwest on Sunday as additional weather systems approach from the west, the National Weather Service said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFFT-TV Fort Wayne.
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Greitens takes aim at 'new direction' for Missouri
|21 hr
|Wife of a Union W...
|13
|The controversy behind the painting that will h...
|Jan 14
|Janice Brown
|1
|Missouri House passes bill calling for English-... (Mar '11)
|Jan 10
|guest
|4
|Tree used for hangings in southeast Missouri ta... (Apr '16)
|Jan 6
|guest
|4
|older couple want a peaceful place to rent
|Jan 5
|Now_What-
|2
|A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo...
|Dec 30
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|3
|Delano Oil Co. gas stations are disappearing
|Dec 22
|puddintain
|1
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC