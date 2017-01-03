Hunter Removes Controversial Ferguson...

Hunter Removes Controversial Ferguson Police Painting in the Capitol

California Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter has removed the controversial student art contest painting of police-community relations that depicts police officers as animals from a display in the Capitol. Hunter took it upon himself to take down the painting, Washington Republican Re Dave Reichert 's office confirmed.

