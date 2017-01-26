Howard Graves, former Associated Press bureau chief, dies

" Howard Graves, a bureau chief and reporter for The Associated Press during a 41-year career that included directing coverage in several Western states and across much of the Pacific region, died Wednesday. He was 90. Graves died of health issues related to age and Alzheimer's disease in his apartment in a Prescott, Arizona, assisted living facility, said Graham Graves, one of his two sons.

