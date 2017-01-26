How the crash of Flight 4590 destroye...

How the crash of Flight 4590 destroyed the Concorde's mystique

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Air & Space

The Concorde was a status symbol for the world's elite travelers. But the horrific 2000 crash of Flight 4590 marked a turning point for this iconic aircraft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Air & Space.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missouri Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police investigators continue inquiries into di... (Mar '06) 6 hr Risco Resident 3,979
Finding right college for me 13 hr 19boy 1
News Greg Marshall 1966-2016 Jan 19 Terry 2
News Greitens takes aim at 'new direction' for Missouri Jan 16 Wife of a Union W... 10
News The controversy behind the painting that will h... Jan 14 Janice Brown 1
News Missouri House passes bill calling for English-... (Mar '11) Jan 10 guest 4
News Tree used for hangings in southeast Missouri ta... (Apr '16) Jan 6 guest 4
See all Missouri Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missouri Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,035 • Total comments across all topics: 278,397,758

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC