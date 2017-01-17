Hot stuff: Mizzou professor helps inv...

Hot stuff: Mizzou professor helps invent temp-regulating mug

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

A University of Missouri professor hopes his invention of a new mug that maintains the coffee's temperature longer percolates into hot sales. Columbia professor Hongbin "Bill" Ma's company, ThermAvant International, and the university have a patent pending for what's called the Lexo mug, The Columbia Missourian reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missouri Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Greg Marshall 1966-2016 Jan 19 Terry 2
News Greitens takes aim at 'new direction' for Missouri Jan 16 Wife of a Union W... 13
News The controversy behind the painting that will h... Jan 14 Janice Brown 1
News Missouri House passes bill calling for English-... (Mar '11) Jan 10 guest 4
News Tree used for hangings in southeast Missouri ta... (Apr '16) Jan 6 guest 4
older couple want a peaceful place to rent Jan 5 Now_What- 2
News A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo... Dec 30 Xstain Fatwass Ce... 3
See all Missouri Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missouri Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,024 • Total comments across all topics: 278,155,972

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC