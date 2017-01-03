Group unites descendants of Union soldiers
Sgt. James Marion Sullenger served with the 6th Missouri Cavalry and is the ancestor Mark Schreiber will use to become a member in the new Sons of Union Veterans Camp Lillie, which should be officially in place by February. Potential members are encouraged to submit their applications now.
