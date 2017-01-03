Group unites descendants of Union sol...

Group unites descendants of Union soldiers

Sgt. James Marion Sullenger served with the 6th Missouri Cavalry and is the ancestor Mark Schreiber will use to become a member in the new Sons of Union Veterans Camp Lillie, which should be officially in place by February. Potential members are encouraged to submit their applications now.

