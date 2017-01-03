Greitens takes aim at 'new direction' for Missouri
Eric Greitens promised Missourians Monday he and his new administration are ready "to do the people's work" and turn the Show-Me State in a new direction. "The people have spoken, and a new direction has been decided," the new governor said, just minutes after taking his oath of office at noon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fulton Sun.
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missouri House passes bill calling for English-... (Mar '11)
|11 hr
|guest
|4
|Tree used for hangings in southeast Missouri ta... (Apr '16)
|Jan 6
|guest
|4
|older couple want a peaceful place to rent
|Jan 5
|Now_What-
|2
|A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo...
|Dec 30
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|3
|Delano Oil Co. gas stations are disappearing
|Dec 22
|puddintain
|1
|18-year-old accused in deadly southeast Missour...
|Dec 17
|doyle
|9
|dating Sparta, Mo
|Dec '16
|MRK
|1
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC