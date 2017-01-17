Greitens announces new Department of Natural Resources head
Gov. Eric Greitens has chosen the commissioner of Indiana's Department of Environmental Management to lead Missouri's Department of Natural Resources. Carol Comer will be the newest addition to Greitens' Cabinet.
