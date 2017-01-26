Four Wednesday crashes injure at least two people, one vehicle totaled

Emergency personnel from Crocker, Waynesville and St. Robert responded to separate crashes today at different locations, one on Interstate 44 near the Phelps-Pulaski County line, one on Missouri Avenue and VFW Memorial Drive north of the main gate to Fort Leonard Wood, and the third at the junction of Rockport Road and Resort Road near Crocker. In addition, a local resident was involved in a Wednesday crash in Phelps County.

