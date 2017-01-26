Four Wednesday crashes injure at least two people, one vehicle totaled
Emergency personnel from Crocker, Waynesville and St. Robert responded to separate crashes today at different locations, one on Interstate 44 near the Phelps-Pulaski County line, one on Missouri Avenue and VFW Memorial Drive north of the main gate to Fort Leonard Wood, and the third at the junction of Rockport Road and Resort Road near Crocker. In addition, a local resident was involved in a Wednesday crash in Phelps County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pulaski County Daily.
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police investigators continue inquiries into di... (Mar '06)
|3 hr
|Prayers
|3,977
|Greg Marshall 1966-2016
|Jan 19
|Terry
|2
|Greitens takes aim at 'new direction' for Missouri
|Jan 16
|Wife of a Union W...
|13
|The controversy behind the painting that will h...
|Jan 14
|Janice Brown
|1
|Missouri House passes bill calling for English-... (Mar '11)
|Jan 10
|guest
|4
|Tree used for hangings in southeast Missouri ta... (Apr '16)
|Jan 6
|guest
|4
|older couple want a peaceful place to rent
|Jan 5
|Now_What-
|2
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC