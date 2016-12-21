Former Rock Island Rail Line to Become State Park
Former Rock Island Rail Line to Become State Park ST. LOUIS, MO, , December 26, 2016 - Gov. Jay Nixon joined Ameren recently to announce that a 144-mile stretch of the former Rock Island rail line from Windsor to Beaufort is on track to be transferred to the State of Missouri by the end of 2017 for future development as a hiking and biking trail.
